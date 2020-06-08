Anna Bland
ANNA ROSE BLAND  
On May 23, 2020, Anna Rose Bland passed away peacefully at her home. She is survided by daughter, Sharon Gund (Ed); son, Gailliard III; sister, Nan Leake; five grandchilden, five great-grandchildren; and many relatives. She is predeceased by husband, Gailliard "Spike" and son, Lamont. Services will be held Thursday, June 11, at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Visitation from 10 to 11:15 a.m. A private funeral service at 11:30 a.m., will be live-streamed at www.popefh.com. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at www.alzdiscovery.org/donate.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
