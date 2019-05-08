

ANNA MARGARET LITCHFIELD BULLARD



Passed away from this life Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at Edenton Retirement Home in Frederick, MD. Throughout her life, everyone Anna met was touched by her kindness and love.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard Litchfield and Robert Bullard; daughters, Mary Margaret and Suzanne Margaret; sons-in-law, Herbert Harris and John Petro; sister, Martha Mindte and brother, Thomas Hohmann.

Anna will be greatly missed by her children Antoinette Harris, Kathleen Litchfield, Barbara Ann Toula and her husband Tom, Jane Sczepanski and her husband Tom, Bernie Jr., Peter, Paul and his wife Laura, Andrew and his wife Jennifer; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Saint Joseph's on Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. A reception to follow at the church.

