Anna Marie Cahoon (Age 98)
Passed away peacefully July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy Cahoon; survived by sons, Craig Cahoon (Kathy Walters) and Chris Cahoon (Vicki), granddaughters, Claire Cahoon and Mrs Kelly Turner (Joseph), and step-grandsons, Zach and Maxx. The family will receive one hour prior to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial Monday, August 5, St. Anthony of Padua Parish Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family is grateful for the support of family, friends and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anthony's Nursing Ministry or Capital Caring Hospice of Arlington.