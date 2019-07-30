Anna Cordone "Momma"
On Friday, July 26, 2019 of College Park, MD. Born on May 3, 1926. Loving wife of the late Angelo W. Cordone. Beloved mother of Maria Cordone and Nicola (Elda) A. Cordone. Cherished grandmother of Nicola A. Cordone, Jr., Gianluca Cordone and Natalie Cordone. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Wednesday, July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 3628 Rhode Island Avenue, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712 on Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. James Catholic Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.