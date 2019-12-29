Anna Marie Delaney (Age 60)
Passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, of Falls Church, VA. She is the beloved wife of Robin F. Delaney; loving step-mother of C.J. Delaney (Laura), Liz Delaney and Sarah Delaney; step-grandmother of Caiden Delaney. She will be deeply missed. Memorial services will be held at New Hope Church, 8905 Ox Road, Lorton, VA 22079 on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA www.aspca.org
