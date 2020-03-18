

ANNA DOLLINS



Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence at River Towers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Anna was born in Timberville, Virginia, on October 6, 1927, to Haller and Rachel Anna Bowman, and was one of thirteen children.

She was a star forward on the women's basketball team during her years at Madison College (now James Madison University) and graduated in 1948. She taught school, raised six children, and began her professional career as a procurement officer with the General Services Administration and then at the U.S. State Department, and received several awards for excellence in service. She retired in 1994.

Anna was an accomplished baker, seamstress, and quilter, and donated several quilts to veterans in the Program. She loved watching the Nationals and attending concerts at the Birchmere, especially Ralph Stanley and Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder (she had a crush on the tenor).

She is survived by her children Rebecca (Tony), Elinor, Elizabeth, Dallas, and Emily; her son Richard predeceased her. She is also survived by her grandchildren Benjamin, Amanda, John Karl, Katie Anna, Jessica, and Rachel, and by her siblings Linda Lee of California, Roberta Beattie of Colorado, and Noel Bowman of Virginia, nieces and nephews, and family friend Gary Pugh of Florida.

Family members will gather to celebrate her life when she is inurned at the Timberville Cemetery at a later date.