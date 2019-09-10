The Washington Post

ANNA DUNK

Guest Book
Service Information
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-241-7402
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Counsel Catholic Church
8601 Wolftrap Road
Vienna, VA
Notice
ANNA MARIE DUNK  
(Age 85)  

On September 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Thomas Dunk, mother of Kathleen Figaro, Elizabeth Vitale (John) and John Dunk (Susan). Grandmother of Kristi (Figaro) Mowles (Ryan), Constance, Jenna and Maria Figaro, Matthew and Katie Vitale and Jacob and Sarah Dunk. Great Grandmother of Jayson Baxter, Mackenzie Mowles and Adelina Vitale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 10, 2019
