ANNA MARIE DUNK
(Age 85)
On September 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Thomas Dunk, mother of Kathleen Figaro, Elizabeth Vitale (John) and John Dunk (Susan). Grandmother of Kristi (Figaro) Mowles (Ryan), Constance, Jenna and Maria Figaro, Matthew and Katie Vitale and Jacob and Sarah Dunk. Great Grandmother of Jayson Baxter, Mackenzie Mowles and Adelina Vitale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA.