

ANNA MARIE EINSIEDLER

Anna Marie Einsiedler "Ann", originally from North Arlington, NJ, who lived most of her life in Arlington, VA, passed away on September 14, 2020 in Portland, OR at the age of 83. Ann was born in Newark, NJ in 1936 to Zacharias and Pauline (Fahnenstiel) Einsiedler. She was the eldest of four children, and is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Yeary and Linda DeAnna, and brother, Alfred (Al) Einsiedler. She is also survived by her only child, Paul Auerbach. Her partner of 20 years, Oreste (Ray) Maltagliati, died in 2005. Ann was a first-generation American and spoke German at home as a child. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from Montclair State College in New Jersey, and was an elementary school teacher in New Jersey for several years before moving to northern Virginia and continuing her teaching career in Arlington. During that time, she earned a master's degree in Education from George Washington University (GW). She worked as both a classroom teacher and reading specialist at many Arlington elementary schools, including: Custis, Drew, Maury, Tuckahoe, Taylor, Fairlington, and Glencarlyn. She was also a reading specialist at the former Reading Center at GW. In her later working years, she was a secretary at the Navy Museum in Washington, DC. After retirement, Ann continued her dedication to literacy by working at a children's bookstore in Arlington, volunteering in the library at Glebe school, and teaching English to adults as a volunteer in the Arlington Education and Employment Program (REEP). Ann lived in the same house in Arlington for 40 years before moving to an assisted living facility in the same neighborhood in 2009. In 2018, after she experienced a number of health issues, her son moved her to Portland, OR where he lives, to better take care of her. She fought through many health setbacks in the past two-and-a-half years, but she and her son were able to spend significant time together during that period. She died peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Portland, with her son and his partner by her side. Ann was always very proud of her family and her German heritage. She also had a close extended family and network of friends who were extremely supportive of her and her son throughout her life and during her recent illnesses and transition to Portland. Ann was cremated on September 18, 2020. Her son will bring her remains back to Arlington for a memorial service and reception once it is safer for friends and family to travel and gather together. If you would like to honor Ann's memory, her son asks that you donate to an organization devoted to literacy, such as the REEP program in Arlington, where she volunteered teaching English, or just read a good book to a child.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store