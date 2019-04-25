

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Julius Gallo; mother of Rita, John, and the late Rick Gallo; mother-in-law of Kathy and Kelly; grandmother of Michael, John Michael, and Lina. Anna was also loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Anna made friends everywhere and found no greater joy than finding a simple but perfect gift for all of them. Her entire life was built on giving and she never asked for or wanted anything for herself. All are invited to call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Apostle Church, Kemp Mill Road and Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD, 20902 on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .