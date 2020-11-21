Anna Chimes Gottlieb
Passed at age 93 on October 13, 2020, in Chevy Chase, MD. Born and raised in Charleston, SC, Anna was first generation Greek American. She and her husband Nick raised three children in Ardmore, PA. After their divorce, Anna moved to Miami, FL where her three sisters resided. She is survived by her sister Lucille; three children, James (Shirley), Nicholas and Diana (Kirk), six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Gottlieb; sisters, Betty and Flora and brother Andrew. Due to the current coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers and because she loved being with children, memorial contributions may be made to any child-centered charity of your choice
.