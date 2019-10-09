Anna Helen Grafwallner, 26, known as Scout, died in a tragic accident near Cave Junction, OR on July 23 2019. Mourned by her parents, Rudolf "Rolf" Grafwallner and Deborah Thornton; life partner, Travis Mandrell; family in the US and Germany; and countless friends. From Silver Spring, MD, she moved to Oregon in 2014. Blessed the world as a musician, farmer, and environmental activist. Laid to rest in Takilma, OR. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. on November 3, 2019, UU Church of Silver Spring, 10309 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring MD 20903. Family requests memorial donations to the Spiral Living Center, where she served on the board of directors (P.O. Box 2093, Cave Junction, OR 97523, http://spiralliving.org
).