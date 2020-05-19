Dr. Anna Harris Laney
Passed away, May 11, 2020, at the age of 92, after a long battle with dementia. A native Washingtonian, Anna graduated from Cardoza High School. She continued her education at the District of Columbia Teachers College where she earned a bachelor's degree. She earned her master's and Doctor of Education degrees from Catholic University. Anna earned a Ph.D. from the University of Santa Barbara. She taught for many years, first in D.C. Public Schools and later at the University of the District of Columbia. She retired as Dean of UDC's Business Department. A long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Anna also was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Banneker Ballroom Dance Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick J. Laney and her son, John Stanley Harris. Anna is survived by her seven grandchildren, Sherry Cherry, Tracy Lewis, Renee Harris Elfe, Johnnie Harris Smith
, John S. Harris, Jr., Rohn Harris and Tchacona Harris. She also is survived by more than 30 great and great-great-grandchildren. Private Funeral on Thursday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m., live streamed on FaceBook Live.