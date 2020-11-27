Peacefully passed away November 14, 2020. She is the wife of the late Frank Lewis. She is survived by her three children: Angela Washington, Frank Lewis, Jr. (Lisa), and Eric Lewis; eight siblings: Renee Williams (Steve), Angus Williams (Ruby), Tyrone Williams, Gerald Williams, and Richard Williams (Kay); two grandchildren, Erica N. Lewis, and DeLonte Lewis; one great-grandchild Charlie P. Crockell; one goddaughter LaTasha Thomas; best friend of 50 years Vera Campbell; family friend Easley Crawley, and other relatives. Visitation will be held November 30, 2020 at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC, at 12:30 until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.