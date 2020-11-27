1/
ANNA LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNA M. LEWIS (Age 78)  
Peacefully passed away November 14, 2020. She is the wife of the late Frank Lewis. She is survived by her three children: Angela Washington, Frank Lewis, Jr. (Lisa), and Eric Lewis; eight siblings: Renee Williams (Steve), Angus Williams (Ruby), Tyrone Williams, Gerald Williams, and Richard Williams (Kay); two grandchildren, Erica N. Lewis, and DeLonte Lewis; one great-grandchild Charlie P. Crockell; one goddaughter LaTasha Thomas; best friend of 50 years Vera Campbell; family friend Easley Crawley, and other relatives. Visitation will be held November 30, 2020 at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC, at 12:30 until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
01:30 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved