

Anna M. Livesay



Born September 20, 1921, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Charles Livesay. They lived in Clinton, MD where they raised their family. She is survived by her three sisters, Agnus Dearstein, Margaret Walters, Emma Baden, her three daughters, Anna Fuller, Linda Atkinson, Charlotte Estes, (Mark), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held on August 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Clinton. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family and friends may make donations to Health Partners Inc., 3070 Crain Highway Ste. 101, Waldorf, MD 20601 or to the Children's Aid Society, 3000 Huntington Cir., Waldorf, MD 20602.