

Anna Gaegler Lopez

"Peggy" (Age 88)



Of Potomac, MD passed at her home on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack R. Lopez; Mrs. Lopez was a fifth generation Washingtonian, and grew up in the Washington DC area. She was extremely proud of her family's contribution to the city of Washington as builders, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs. Mrs. Lopez grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, which helped form her belief that "life is fleeting, like a passing mist'. She formed her priorities of God, Family, and Country at a young age. She loved her family, extended family, and close friends deeply. Mrs. Lopez attended Notre Dame Academy on K Street, NE and later met her lifelong sweetheart while working at the Government Printing Office in Washington DC. She was a founding parishioner of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Potomac, Maryland. Those who knew her well remember her laughter, love of family, compassion for people in need, and strong will. She is survived by her daughter Annamarie Lopez; her son Jack R. Lopez Jr. and his wife Kathy Lopez; her grandchildren Jack R. Lopez III, Katherine A. Denner, James V. Lopez, C. Andrew Lopez; five great-grandchildren, and by many other loving relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD 20854 on Tuesday, April 23, at 10:15 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Lopez's name to . Please view and sign the family guest book at: