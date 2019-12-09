ANNA LEE MATHIS "Polly"
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Darlene Johnson, five brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of District Heights, 7234 Lansdale Street, District Heights, MD 20747. Interment at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.