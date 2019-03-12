ANNA MILES

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD originally from New Brunswick, Canada. Beloved wife of the late J. Arthur Miles; loving mother of Michel G. (Yana) Miles and Nicole M. (David) O'Brien; grandmother of Michael Johns, Jr., Reagan, Robert, and Christian O'Brien, sister of Martin (Deceased), George (Deceased), Veronica, Marie (Deceased), Elizabeth, and Joseph (Deceased). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11602 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the JDRF.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2019
