ANNA M. MILEY (Age 89)
Departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shellie Miley, Jr. Survived by three children, Nathan, Kelvin and Kara; five grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Nolan, Garrison and Gordon IV; two great-grandchildren, Helo and Mika. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, April 6 from12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.