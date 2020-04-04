The Washington Post

ANNA MILEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA MILEY.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ANNA M. MILEY (Age 89)  

Departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shellie Miley, Jr. Survived by three children, Nathan, Kelvin and Kara; five grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Nolan, Garrison and Gordon IV; two great-grandchildren, Helo and Mika. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, April 6 from12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300