ANNA M. NAIRN
On Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Roland E. Nairn, Jr. for over 50 years; loving mother of Roland E. Nairn, III (Ellen), and Nancy Gaylor (Jim); grandmother of Brian Gaylor, Kaitlin Kavanagh and Bruce Edward Nairn; sister of Phyllis Nicholson and Alice Silbaugh; Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Friday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.