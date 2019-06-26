

Anna C. Noll



Of Tacoma, Washington, formally of Falls Church, VA passed away peacefully from a long illness on June 18, 2019 with friends by her side. Cece, as she was known, worked in the fine arts world for many years in New York, Ft Wayne and Tacoma. She loved gardening, knitting and traveling and had recently returned from long awaited three week trip to Japan where she visited museums, cherry blossoms, enjoyed many fine Japanese dishes and had a wonderful time. She is survived by her mother Barbara; six brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment will be in Blacksburg, Virginia at a later date.