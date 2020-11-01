1/
ANNA PALLADINO
Anna Mary Palladino  
Anna Mary Palladino, 88, of Springfield VA, originally of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home.She was born January 27, 1932 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Piasecki) Palladino.She was employed through Bell Atlantic for many years as a staff associate before her retirement.Anna was a member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville and once she moved to Virginia, she became a member of the St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church of Alexandria, VA.She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Anna is survived by her loving nephews, nieces, and their families.Anna was preceded in death by her three brothers, Frank Palladino, Paul Palladino, and Charles Palladino and her sister, Elizabeth Shevetz.Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA on Saturday October 31, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. , when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.Committal will follow at St. Rita Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.A memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence R.C. Church 6222 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310 on November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Prayer Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Rita Roman Catholic Church
OCT
31
Committal
St. Rita Roman Catholic Cemetery
October 31, 2020
I have known Anna for many years while living in Springfield, VA and we have kept in touch throughout the years. She will be missed. She is now at peace now with our Lord. -- Donna C.
