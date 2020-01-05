The Washington Post

ANNA PAYNE

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Interment
Following Services
Bethel Cemetery.
Notice
Anna Marie HART Payne  

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, passed away in Woodbridge, VA. Anna is survived by her sister, Margaret Hart Peck; her children, George R. Payne, Frances Sullivan, Wendy Meakin Payne, and Mary Norton; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hart, and her son Donald R. Payne.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandra, VA, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , www2.heart.org. Additional information may be found at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
