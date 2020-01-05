Anna Marie HART Payne
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, passed away in Woodbridge, VA. Anna is survived by her sister, Margaret Hart Peck; her children, George R. Payne, Frances Sullivan, Wendy Meakin Payne, and Mary Norton; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hart, and her son Donald R. Payne.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandra, VA, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , www2.heart.org
