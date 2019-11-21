

ANNA MANCINI PENINGER (Age 95)



On November 15, 2019, Daughter of the late Maria Rosaria Caprio and the late Giovanni Peter Mancini. Beloved wife of the late Luke M. Peninger. Devoted mother of JoAnne Horan (Leonard). Loving grandmother of Bridgette Tobiassen (Brett, Sr.), Leonard, Jr. (Mariana) and the late Heather Garrett. Great grandmother of L.J., Caleb, Wyatt, Greysen Horan, and Brett Tobiassen, Jr. Sister-in-law of Ina Mancini. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her 12 siblings.

Friends may call at Donaldson Funeral Home of Clarksville, P.A., 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD. on Friday, November 22 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered 11 a.m. St. Louis Catholic Church, Clarksville. A graveside committal service will be held 2:15 p.m. Gate of Heaven, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD.