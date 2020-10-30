Anna Rita Amer Pooley March 11, 1930 to September 22, 2020
Rita Pooley of Chesapeake Beach, MD, formerly of Alexandria, VA died quietly after a long illness in her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was 90.Rita Pooley, née Amer, was born in Youngstown, PA to Stephen and Helen Amer, deceased. She was the fifth of six children. She was educated in Latrobe, PA. where she became acquainted with television personality Fred Rogers and professional golfer Arnold Palmer.After graduation, she took a job near Washington, DC working for Allegheny Airlines. In DC, she met and married her husband, Charles Pooley, who owned his own company. Mrs. Pooley worked as her husband's administrative assistant until his retirement.Mrs. Pooley was an avid golfer and long-time member of Army-Navy Country Club.After the death of her husband, Mrs. Pooley remained in their Alexandria home but later moved to a condominium overlooking the Chesapeake Bay to be closer to family. Mrs. Pooley is survived by her sister, Helenjane Sullivan of Owings, MD and her many nieces, nephews, and other family members.A memorial service and a burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to DeMatha Catholic High School at www.dematha.org
or Advancement Office, DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison St, Hyattsville, MD 20781.