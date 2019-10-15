

Anna Waldron Poulin



Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully last Wednesday. On Friday, October 18, there will be Visitation at 11 a.m. and Mass at 12 noon, followed by a reception, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA. Born June 11, 1936 to Michael and Anna Waldron of Northampton, MA, Anna is survived by her husband, Francis Alfred Poulin and sister Mary Connerty. With "Al," Anna raised four children. Her beloved son David died at 45 yrs old. Survivors include three other children, Ian, Cathy, and Frank; daughters-in-law, Anne Poulin Thomas and Wei Poulin; and grandchildren, Michael, Kathleen, Patrick, Charles, James, and Florence. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters have daily been in Anna's heart. Whenever circumstances permitted, Anna loved her work as a registered nurse. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute while mentioning Multiple Myeloma.