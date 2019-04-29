

Anna Riggs Holton (Age 72)



Of Gaithersburg, MD passed away at Casey House hospice facility after a brief battle with cancer on April 26, 2019. Anna was a nurse who started her career in 1978 at Suburban Hospital and in 2001 left to work as a case manager at Bethesda Naval Hospital, now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Caring for our wounded warriors was the highlight of Anna's career. In 2012, she was named the Navy Case Manager of the year. Anna retired from Walter Reed in December 2012. After retirement, Anna continued working part-time for a home health care agency and later returned to the federal government in a contract position from which she resigned in September 2018. Anna was a natural caregiver and spent her years caring for others in both her personal and professional life. Daughter of the late Ledoux Elgee Riggs, Jr. and Gladys Laird Riggs of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Hugh Holton. Loving mother of Theresa Holton Bohs (Mark) and the late Jeffrey Riggs Holton. Grandmother of Kayleigh Anna Bohs and Colin Michael Bohs. Anna is also survived by her sisters Bonnie Weiser and Kathy Lewis and many other family members. A private family service will be held at Saint Paul Methodist Cemetery, 21720 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to NAMI of Montgomery County, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at