

Anna Marie Ryan (Age 66)



Anna Marie Ryan died peacefully on December 19, 2020, at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House in Rockville, MD, after a long struggle with cancer. She was 66 and a resident of Gaithersburg, MD. Ms. Ryan was a mother and grandmother, and was surrounded and supported by her children and her brothers and sisters during her final illness.

She grew up in the Wheaton Woods neighborhood of Montgomery County, MD, where she attended St. Jude Elementary School, Parkland Junior High, and Robert E. Peary High School. She attended the University of Maine in Orono part-time while she raised her family, and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

After returning to Maryland, Ms. Ryan lived for many years in Gaithersburg and was a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where she became a member of the Lay Carmelite community.

She worked for many years at the Rockville headquarters of the Silver Diner restaurant chain, where she was the payroll administrator.

Anna Marie Hayden was born on December 31, 1953 in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of Bernard John Hayden, Sr. and Anita Bouffard Hayden. She was named in honor of her paternal grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Ryan and his wife Anna, of Blue Hill, ME; David Ryan of Bangor, ME; and Dawn Russell and her husband Parker, of Gaithersburg; four grandsons, Ryan Russell and Hayden Russell of Gaithersburg, and C.J. St. Lawrence and Leighton Ryan of Blue Hill. And by her former husband, Daniel Ryan of Blue Hill. Also siblings Bernard John Hayden, Keith Robert Hayden, Rosemary Diehl, Eileen Criggar, Patrick Hayden, Dorothy Caporaletti, and Thomas Hayden; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Peter Lawrence Hayden.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 11701 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg, MD at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Aspen Hill. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "Flower of Carmel LCC," St. Rose of Lima Parish, 11701 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878.