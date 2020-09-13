ANNA SELLARS

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, peacefully entered into eternal rest in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sellars. She leaves to cherish her memory, one stepson, Kevin (Janette); one grandson, Jamie; three sisters, Pauline Beasley, Marie Blake and Ella Powell; and a host of niceces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Metropolitan AME Church, 1518 M St.,NW, Washington, DC 20005.