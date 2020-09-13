ANNA SELLARS

1/1
ANNA V. HOLSEY SELLARS (Age 91)  
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, peacefully entered into eternal rest in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sellars. She leaves to cherish her memory, one stepson, Kevin (Janette); one grandson, Jamie; three sisters, Pauline Beasley, Marie Blake and Ella Powell; and a host of niceces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Metropolitan AME Church, 1518 M St.,NW, Washington, DC 20005.www.huntfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Michael R Gray Funeral Home
908 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 636-3612
