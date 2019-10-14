The Washington Post

ANNA SKRINJAR

Guest Book
Notice
Anna P. Skrinjar (Age 94)  

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Skrinjar; mother of Christine (Randy Vincent); grandmother of Lauren and Matthew Vincent. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852, Attn: Hospice Director or Humane Rescue Alliance, Development Office, 71 Oglethorpe Street NW, Washington, DC 20011.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
