

Anna Smislova



On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Anna Smislova, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 95. Anna was born in Istanbul, Turkey as was her husband Alexis Smislova. They both immigrated to the United States in 1949. Her husband founded the structural engineer firm Smislova, Kehnemui and Associates in Washington, DC. He died in 1976.

Anna attended Cedar Crest College, Lehigh University and Middlebury College earning several undergraduate and graduate degrees in French and American History. Anna used her education and passion for preserving and gaining knowledge at the Library of Congress, where she worked loyally in Subject Cataloging for 44 years.

Anna was known for her quick wit and devotion to historyno doubt in part because of her family's rich story. They escaped the Russian Revolution in 1921 and travelled from St. Petersburg to Odessa to finally settle in Turkey. Amidst the burden of leaving their homeland in turmoil, they also had to change their last name to assimilate into the local but foreign culture.

Anna will be always be remembered as "Babushka" filled with intelligence, persistence, and constant concern for the happenings of the world even until her last day. This strong woman is survived by two granddaughters, her daughter-in-law, Melissa, and her son, Alex. No services. To remember Anna, the family asks that you think of her when looking at the ocean, where she asked to have eternal rest. The beach, in particular Bethany Beach, Delaware, was one of her most beloved places.