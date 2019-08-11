

Anna M. Stewart (Age 102)



Departed on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Stewart and three children, Charles W., Lloyd A., and Maureen C.. She is survived by her four sons, Lynwood Robinson, Kenneth, Arthur and Timothy Stewart (Charlene); five daughters, Loyce McCannon, Patricia Brown, Donna Stewart-Moore, Annette Stewart and Geraldine Mitchell; 66 grandchildren; 93 greatgrandchildren; 42 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma Waters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rosary 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Rd., SE. Washington, DC 20020. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services by H.S. Washington