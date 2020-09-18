ANNA VOIGT

On Saturday, September 12, 2020 of Gaithersburg, MD. She is the dear mother of Edward J. (Debbie) Voigt, Jr., Roxanne (Dave) Bruson, Raymond J. (Susie) Voigt, Sr., Patrick A. Voigt, and the late William Scott Voigt; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Raymond, Jr., Patrick, Jr., Jacqueline, Erica, Kelly, Caroline, Matthew, Edward, III., Heather, and the late Patrick; loving great-grandmother to six. Also survived my many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please view and sign online family guestbook at