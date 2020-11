Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNA MILDRED VOLLIN

On November 12, 2020, beloved wife and mother, Anna M. Vollin transitioned into eternal life. She is survived by a loving husband, three adult children, and a grandson. A private service will be held on Friday, November 20. Please call Angela 202-714-6323.



