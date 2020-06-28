

Anna Wrobleski

Of Laurel, Maryland, passed away on June 23, 2020, at age 98. She was born in 1921 to Michael and Julianna Dolgash. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, MSgt Joseph P. Wrobleski, and her siblings Mary, Dorothy, John, Michael, and George; she is survived by her nieces and nephews. Anna was a member of St. Gregory of Nyssa Byzantine Catholic Church in Beltsville, MD and St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel, MD, and was a retired NSA analyst. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD. Funeral mass will be Wednesday July 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory of Nyssa Church, 12420 Old Gunpowder Spur Rd., Beltsville, MD. Donations in her name may be made to St. Gregory of Nyssa church.



