Anna Yuter (Age 106)  

Anna G. Yuter died peacefully on October 5, 2019. Anna, a native Washingtonian, born to Jacob and Miriam Yuter. She was the loving aunt to Linda, Marcia, Sheila and great nieces and nephews, Judy, Robert, Susan, Marty and their children Emma, Ben and Luna. She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen, Samuel and Maurice. She worked at her first and only job at the Hotel Washington for 73 years. Services were held Monday. Donations in her memory can be made to Ohev Sholom, Washington DC. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details