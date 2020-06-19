ANNABELLE DOLBERRY
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters, Gloria Diane Henderson, Jerrinette Dolberry, Davida Dolberry and Eleria T. Foye; three sons, David Dolberry, Rodney D. Dolberry and Carlos L. Dolberry; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dolberry may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
JUN
20
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
