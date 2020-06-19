

ANNABELLE DOLBERRY

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters, Gloria Diane Henderson, Jerrinette Dolberry, Davida Dolberry and Eleria T. Foye; three sons, David Dolberry, Rodney D. Dolberry and Carlos L. Dolberry; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dolberry may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.



