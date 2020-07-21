Annabelle Louise Palmer
Annabelle Louise Palmer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Annabelle was born in the small town of Elizabeth, in Wirt County West Virginia, on September 7, 1942 to Audrey and Mary Rice. She attended Elizabeth Elementary school and graduated from Wirt County High School where she was a majorette in the marching band and an active participant in the original Friday night lights. Annabelle married Wirt County High football player and schoolmate Charles Palmer and moved to Washington, DC in 1963 where she raised our family and spent the next 57 years. She worked over thirty years as an Optometric Assistant for Drs. Alan and Leslie Grant, where long-time patients became her friends. As the mother of two boys, Annabelle developed a love for all of the local DC sports teams and she was an avid reader and gardener. Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Alex Nutter. Annabelle will be dearly missed by her loving sons Grant (Lorraine) and Gary; grandchildren Brandon, Ryan, Danielle and Nicholas; sister Sue Nutter, niece Leslie, and great niece and nephew Sophie and Chase. Friends will be received for visitation on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. Immediately following, all are welcome to attend the funeral mass that will be offered at St. Mary's at 10 a.m. (masks required). Interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Flowers will be received at St.Mary's on Wednesday, July 22. Donations to the breast cancer research foundation may be made in Annabelle's memory at bcrf.org
.