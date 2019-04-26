

Anne Jackson Abbott

(Age 95)



Anne Jackson Abbott of Silver Spring MD died peacefully on April 24, 2019 in the presence of family.

Born on February 14, 1924, on a cotton farm near Guthriesville, SC, she moved to Washington, DC during WWII to work for the Veterans Administration. After the war she moved back to Columbia, SC where she met her future husband, Donald Ivan Abbott. After they married in 1957, they spent several years at military bases in Germany and North Carolina before settling in Montgomery County, Maryland where they raised their four children.

Anne is survived by her loving children, Raymond (Beth), Donna (Carolee) and Ivan (Carol), and by her beloved grandchildren Jennifer, Michele, Daniel (Carly), Ryan, Torrey, Nick, Sarah, Griffin, Alex and Julia. She will be remembered by her family and many friends for her gentle kindness, her strong faith, that soft southern accent and her love of bridge and dancing.

She was preceded in death by several family members she loved dearly - her husband Don, her daughter, Linda and her sisters, Lib and Margaret.