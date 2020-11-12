1/1
ANNE ALBAN
1945 - 2020
ANNE PATRICIA YAKEL ALBAN  July 1, 1945 ~ November, 6, 2020  
On Friday, November 6, Anne Patricia (Yakel) Alban of Damascus, MD died unexpectedly, but peacefully surrounded by her family. Born July 1, 1945, in Baltimore, MD. Retired nurse and accomplished hospital executive. Received nursing degree from Mercy Hospital and Master's degree in nursing administration from Central Michigan University. Graduated high school from Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, Class of 1963. Anne, also known to her family as Mom, Nana, and "Bunky" is survived by her husband, Miles of 53 years; her children Kristin, Scott (Sabrina), and Eric. Her grandchildren Carter, Brooke, Jake and Sophia; her sister Mary Shores (Mark); and many beloved nieces and nephews; as well as so many extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents John Stanley and Anne Hurley Yakel and her brother, William Yakel (Baltimore, MD) and her beloved Labrador retriever, Abby. Anne had many hobbies such as reading, gardening, and baking, but her happy place was with her friends and family in Nags Head, NC. Anne was selflessly committed to her family and was often the glue that kept us all together. Her smile, energy and kindness will be dearly missed. We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful moments with her and we will carry these memories with us always. A private church service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Damascus, MD. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations in her name be made to the Washington Regional Transplant Community- www.beadonor.org or Lab Rescue- www.giving.lab-rescue.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
