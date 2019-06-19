

ANNE L. BARTON (Age 81)



A longtime resident of Washington, DC, passed away on June 2, 2019 at home. Anne was born March 7, 1938, in Long Beach, CA, to Robert and Anne Louise (Peyton) Alderman. She graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, class of 1959. Anne married the love of her life, John F. Barton on November 29, 1975, where they settled into the neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC Anne retired from the U.S. EPA in 1999, where she enjoyed a long career in environmental management as an expert in pesticides.

Anne was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and worked hard to help save the church in the 1960's. She enjoyed painting horses and loved nature and gardening. She was a lifetime animal activist and advocate for the humane management of the white-tailed deer population in Rock Creek Park. As a founder of the "Save the Rock Creek Park Deer" movement, the deer of Rock Creek have "lost their voice" with Anne's passing.

Anne is survived by her beloved husband, John F. Barton; daughter, Susan Gilliamsen; granddaughters, Megan Garrison and Pamela Sheridan; sister Alice Alderman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anne was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A St SE, Washington, DC 20003 or at www.stmarks.net

A memorial service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at St. Mark's Church on June 29 at 1 p.m.