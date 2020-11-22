1/1
ANNE BAUMAN
ANNE E. BAUMAN  
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bauman for 66 years; loving mother of Donna Bauman, Larry Bauman, Carl (Brenda) Bauman and the late Patty (Craig) Eichenlaub; grandmother of Tim Bauman, Gary (Angie) Bauman, Jenn (mark) Jansen, Stephanie (Justin) Kyle, Sam (David) Shelley, Bryan Bauman, Matthew Eichenlaub and Mychal Eichenlaub; great-grandmother of Lucas Bauman, Landria Jansen, Joshua Jasen, and Jacob Kyle; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a mass will be held at a later date yet to be determined and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Maryland (MD) State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled at 415 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
