On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Anne A. Berk died peacefully at Winter Growth Assisted Living in Columbia, Maryland. She was 101 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice Berk for more than 50 years and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born in New York City, she became a Radio City Rockette in 1936 - 1938. Later, in the 1970s as a resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, she worked for many years at the National Institutes of Health in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She also taught dancing to children and seniors for 55 years until she retired at 88. Her group of seniors were called appropriately the "Rockettes of Ages." Her students gave more than 300 performances at senior centers, nursing homes, hospitals, and schools, and the Kennedy Center. She also choreographed musicals at Leisure World in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she lived for 26 years. When she moved to Columbia three years ago, she began dancing in mini-shows and choreographing dances for the residents and staff on all of the major holidays. She even led parades with the residents through Winter Growth with her signature gold top hat and favorite song "NY, NY." Her outgoing personality and ear-to-ear smile lit up a room. Her secret to longevity was her positive attitude, sense of humor, and constant activity and dancing. She is survived by her son Ron; daughter Barbara; son-in-law Scott, granddaughters Corinne and Marissa, grand son-in-law Chris; sister Charlotte of Richmond, Virginia; and four great granddaughters Ella, Sadie, Greta, and Macy, who were the lights of her life. A private graveside service was held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland.sagelbloomfield.com