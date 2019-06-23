The Washington Post

Anne Brennan (1928 - 2019)
ANNE SEARLS BRENNAN

On Monday, May 13, 2019. The beloved wife of the late James G. Brennan; mother of Thomas, Sean, Kathleen, James, and Tad; sister of Edward Searls and Sheila Amacker, also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, 28 June at 9 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to National Public Radio (npr.org) or the (heifer.org). Online condolences may be made at:
