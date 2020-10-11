1/
ANNE BYRDY
ANNE BREWSTER BYRDY  
Anne Brewster Byrdy of Olney, Maryland passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Louis Byrdy Sr., and son Kitson Brewster Byrdy. She is survived by two sons, Edward Louis Byrdy Jr., and wife, Crystie of Olney, MD; Christopher Bryan Byrdy and wife, Mary Beth of Haymarket, VA. Cherished grandmother of Edward III, Michael, Matthew, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Charlotte. Beloved sister of Gene Edwards Jr. of Weston, WV; and loving aunt of Gene Edwards III (Lynn) of Norfolk, VA; Jill Brewster Stanton (Ty) of Hanover, MD, and their children Thomas, Jacob and Tyleen. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Maryland 20832 on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 12 Noon with Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services www.colefuneral.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
