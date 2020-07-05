On June 30, 2020, Anne Marie "Annie" Castellucci of Odenton, MD, previously of Washington, DC, passed away at the age of 95. Devoted wife of 60 years to the late Vincent Castellucci; beloved mother of Lucille Wilson (John) and Marie Concetta Castellucci; loving grandmother of Rachael Black and Ruth Odachowski (Tim) and cherished great-grandmother of Luke, Lily, Lacey, and Tanner. She was predeceased by her sister Rosalie Pappano and brother Philip Gentilcore.The Senior Vice President of the National Bank of Washington, D.C., Annie worked in banking for over 30 years. She was a member of the Italian American Foundation and received the Italian American Achievement Award in Finance. She was a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Sodality and on the Board of Directors for the Missionary of the Sacred Heart.The family will have a Memorial Mass at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC 20017. For updates on service times, or to post condolences, please visit