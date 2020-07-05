1/
ANNE "Annie" CASTELLUCCI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNE MARIE CASTELLUCCI "Annie"  
On June 30, 2020, Anne Marie "Annie" Castellucci of Odenton, MD, previously of Washington, DC, passed away at the age of 95. Devoted wife of 60 years to the late Vincent Castellucci; beloved mother of Lucille Wilson (John) and Marie Concetta Castellucci; loving grandmother of Rachael Black and Ruth Odachowski (Tim) and cherished great-grandmother of Luke, Lily, Lacey, and Tanner. She was predeceased by her sister Rosalie Pappano and brother Philip Gentilcore.The Senior Vice President of the National Bank of Washington, D.C., Annie worked in banking for over 30 years. She was a member of the Italian American Foundation and received the Italian American Achievement Award in Finance. She was a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Sodality and on the Board of Directors for the Missionary of the Sacred Heart.The family will have a Memorial Mass at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC 20017. For updates on service times, or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved