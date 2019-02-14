ANNE SNYDER COLLINS "FLO"
Born January 13, 1930 in Washington, DC, welcomed into the arms of our Lord on February 10, 2019 in Ocean City, MD. Survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Thomas P. Collins and her sons, Wayne G. Collins and Kerry P. (Starla) Collins. Preceded in death by son, Steven J. Collins. Also cherished by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends may visit Laurel VFD Co. 10, 7411 Cherry Ln., Laurel, MD, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. and Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD, 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where service will be held Monday, February 18, at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.