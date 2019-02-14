ANNE COLLINS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE COLLINS.

 

ANNE SNYDER COLLINS "FLO"  

Born January 13, 1930 in Washington, DC, welcomed into the arms of our Lord on February 10, 2019 in Ocean City, MD. Survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Thomas P. Collins and her sons, Wayne G. Collins and Kerry P. (Starla) Collins. Preceded in death by son, Steven J. Collins. Also cherished by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends may visit Laurel VFD Co. 10, 7411 Cherry Ln., Laurel, MD, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. and Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD, 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where service will be held Monday, February 18, at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.