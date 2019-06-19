Anne W. Creveling
Anne Whiteford Creveling, of La Plata, MD, mathematics teacher, passed away after a brief illness on June 4 2019. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael; and daughter Liz Creveling Petrella (Andrew). Two grandsons, Vance and Alexander. Her sister, Jane Foard. Brothers-in-law Cyrus, Alan, and Donald, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Haughton and Elizabeth Whiteford. Memorial service at 12 noon, June 22, at her church, Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, Waldorf, MD. Her wish was to have donations made to St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital.