

ANNE MARIE DONOHOE



On April 20, 2019 Anne Marie Donohoe (formerly Feeney) passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at Virginia Hospital Center. Anne Marie, who bravely fought Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma for seven years, was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, neighbor, and colleague Anne Marie is survived by her devoted daughter Marybeth Feeney (Jamie) Jones; brand new grandson Kyle James; sister Mollie Donohoe (John) Tkacik; nieces Maureen Tkacik (Colin) Clark, Christina Tkacik; nephew John W. (Carmen) Tkacik and three grand-nephews on whom she doted: William Alexander Tkacik, Francis Xavier and Gabriel Tkacik Clark.

Anne Marie was born in Washington on Sept. 1, 1948, daughter of the late William J. and Anne S. Donohoe. After attending the Misericordia University, Anne Marie returned to Washington to begin what would be a 42 year career on Capitol Hill where she worked for Sen. Robert Byrd, and served four members of Congress: Robert Kastenmaier, Jay Johnson, Darlene Hooley, and Kurt Schrader from whose office she retired in 2014.

A memorial visitation will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA on Sunday, April 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held on April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA 15005.