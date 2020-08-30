ANNE DORSCH

Anne Claxton Dorsch
On August 19, 2020, a quietly brilliant light was seen rising in the early morning sky visible only to those who loved and cherished Anne C. Dorsch of Lanham, MD, who departed this earth to join the galaxy of familiar souls gone before.Anne died at home of natural causes at the age of 100 and follows her husband, Arthur F. Dorsch, in death. She leaves her five loving and bereft children; David of College Park, MD, Catherine of Greenbelt, MD, Michael of Colorado, Janeen of Washington, Robert of Delaware, and two daughters-in-law, Mary Ellen of Colorado and Kathleen of Delaware. Anne is survived by five grandchildren: Michele, Meagan and Mary Kathleen of Colorado, Melissa of Texas and Jeffery of Delaware. Anne leaves nine great grandchildren: Kylie, Luke, Avery, Marlowe and Owen of Colorado, Jeffery and Peyton of Maryland, and Mia Bella and William of Delaware. Anne was a native of Silver Spring, MD, daughter of Anna Roth and Arthur Claxton. From childhood she studied ballet and tap and offered dance classes to children in Silver Spring at her home in Woodside. Before marrying Arthur, son of Ellen and Conrad Dorsch of NW Washington, DC, Anne danced with a troupe of like minded hoofers around the District such as the National Theater in Washington DC, in movie theaters prior to start of the featured film and on the Wilson Liner entertaining day-trippers heading to Marshall Hall and beaches in Maryland and Virginia. She married Arthur "Pete", a firefighter at Engine House #17, NE Washington, DC and they reared their family of five children in Brookland during which time she worked for the National Soft Drink Association until she retired as the Director of Membership.Anne loved to travel and did so throughout Europe, Asia, South Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North Africa, Canada and the US. She was a member of the Washington, DC branch of the Chi Sigma Sorority from 1940 to 2014 and greatly enjoyed participating in the sorority's events and charity work.Anne was an avid reader and loved spending hours reading accompanied by her beloved cat of 15 years, Georgie, who lay curled in her lap.Her humility and her Catholic faith provided Anne with the grace and dignity of a life lived in devotion to family, friends and God.A burial mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785, on September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please visit Beall Funeral Home for updated information at www.beallfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org
or Little Sisters of the Poor at mswashington@littlesistersofthepoor.org
.