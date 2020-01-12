

Anne Douglass "Jinx"



Died on December 29, 2019 at the age of 72. Long-time resident of Washington, DC in the Glover Park and Dupont Circle neighborhoods where she could be found walking her dogs (bloodhound Marshall, dobermans Duenna, Sonia, Josie and brown dog Luna). She worked in real estate and property management for many years and loved the old and historic homes in DC. An enthusiastic traveler who loved to experience other cultures and cuisines. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Loving wife to John, mother to James (Melanie) and Earle (Kristen) Douglass; grandmother to Helena, Cora, and Eleanore Douglass; sister to Beverly (John Pringle) Mitchell, Tony Mitchell, Ned (Janice) Mitchell, Katharyne (Matt Sparke) Mitchell-Sparke, and Bruce (Vivienne) Mitchell; and caring aunt to 12 nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held February 15, 2020 at The Glover Park Hotel from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made in Jinx's honor to or Capital Area Food Bank.